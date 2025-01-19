Is Rihanna's new album finally on the horizon?

New York [US], January 19 : Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy winner, has sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted entering a recording studio in New York City.

People magazine spotted Rihanna in the early hours of Saturday, January 18, marking a rare studio appearance for the 36-year-old artist, who has not released an album since her critically acclaimed 'Anti' in 2016.

Dressed in a floor-length tan coat with fur accents, workout attire, and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag, Rihanna's visit has reignited hopes among her fanbase, known as the Navy, that her long-awaited ninth studio album, which was earlier anticipated to be dubbed 'R9', may finally be in progress.

Fans took to social media platform X to express their excitement, with one user exclaiming, "R9 IS COMING! GET UP NAVYS, WE ARE GETTING A NEW ALBUM."

Another wrote, "She said starting again making music 7 months ago (July 2024) so are we having R9 this year !?"

Some sceptical fans also theorized that Rihanna's studio visit could be linked to her other projects, including voice work for Paramount's upcoming 'Smurfs' movie, where she voices Smurfette, or promotional material for her beauty empire, Fenty Beauty.

"We keep getting photos of her going to the studio and yet.............. am I trippin???," one commenter wrote.

Rihanna has been candid about her approach to music since welcoming two sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 17 months, with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

During a 2023 press conference for her Super Bowl Halftime Show, she reflected on balancing work and motherhood, calling it "almost impossible."

"Work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child. That's the currency now," Rihanna said, as per People magazine.

In a June 2024 interview, Rihanna assured fans that her ninth studio album was on the way but emphasized her desire to approach it from a new perspective.

"Music, for me, is a new discovery," she said, adding, "I want to go back and listen to stuff with new earsmy new perspectiveand see what applies and what I'm still in love with."

