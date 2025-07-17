Is Ronit Roy the New Vanraj in Anupamaa? Actor Reacts to Rumours, Says I am ...

Rupali Ganguly starrer serial Anupamaa is always in news for on and off set drama. Many actors from the cast left the show after disagreement with the lead Rupali and the producers of the show. Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj Shah in the TV show "Anupamaa," left the show in 2024. Following which there were rumours about who will replace him and the name which came forward was Ronit Roy, who is very popular in TV and Bollywood. While reacting to the buzz, Ronit Roy denied and said he is not replacing anyone.

While talking to Tellychakkar Ronit Roy confirmed that he is not joining the popular Star Plus show. He said, "I'm not doing 'Anupamaa'. The news is completely false, and I won't be playing Vanraj." Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj for four years, left 'Anupamaa' in 2024. He announced his departure on social media, explaining to Screen that he felt obligated to inform his audience that he would no longer be on the show.

Their is no official announcement about how Vanraj character will be in show Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly continues to star in 'Anupamaa', portraying Anupamaa's journey of personal and professional development. Vanraj Shah's character remains unchanged, with no new casting updates.