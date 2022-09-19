Is Salman Khan avoiding Jacqueline Fernandez after Sukesh Chandrashekar case?

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case, is under scrutiny by Delhi Police to establish whether she had been a part of the extortion racket carried out by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

During investigation, the probe agencies discovered that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had spent a lavish amount on Jacqueline Fernandez. Photos of the two of them together have also raised questions over their relationship. While Sukesh claimed that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline, the latter has denied it. Now the latest buzz is that post the controversy B - town celebs have distance themselves from the former beauty queen, including her best friend Salman Khan.

As per a new report by Bollywood Life, a lot of Bollywood stars have distanced themselves from Jacqueline Fernandez because of her latest controversy. While that was expected, what shook the actress was Salman Khan also taking a step back. Salman Khan has always had the back of Jacqueline Fernandez. Her career was revived with Kick and ever since the superstar has been there by her side. But he reportedly did not want to be a part of any controversy, so this was a conscious decision made from his end. It is said that Salman may always be actively there for his friends and never says no, it is to be noted that he is a law-abiding citizen. She was advised by her co-stars to be wary of Sukesh but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts like cars and pedigree pets. Jacqueline Fernandez consciously chose to overlook conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal past and continue to indulge in financial transactions with him.