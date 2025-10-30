Is Salman Khan Charging ₹150 Crore To Host Bigg Boss 19? Here's what makers say

When it comes to hosting the show, no one can fill Salman Khan's shoes. Many wonder how much does he charge for an his screen presence. Obviously Salman Khan is one o the highest paid celebs on Indian television. While some rumours suggest that Salman Charges Rs 120–150 crore for hosting the reality show, but their is no conformation about this.

According to Bigg Boss 19 producer Rishi Negi Salman charging approximately Rs 150 crore to host the show. He said, “Whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person. But I think now even he has a huge emotional connection with this show. And you can see it playing out when he is on stage because, you know, the way he gets involved in a discussion or the way he gets involved in a mudda (issue) is because it comes from within.”

Rishi explained that Salman makes an effort to watch episodes and, if he misses them, catches up on key moments during weekend footage reviews with the team. He also receives feedback from viewers he knows. The producer emphasized Salman's significant involvement in the show, noting that he forms his own opinions about the contestants and events in the house. These opinions, along with the creators' perspectives and audience feedback, all contribute to the show's direction.

Addressing rumors that Salman only says what producers tell him to, the producer stated that Salman expresses his own beliefs. They discuss and debate before going live.