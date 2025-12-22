Is SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Being Made on a Rs 1300 Crore Budget? Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make Debut in Telegu film industry with S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming film 'Varanasi' and fans are eager to know minute detail about film. Along with Priyanka film also includes strong star cast Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran. After the success of 'Baahubali' and 'RRR', all eyes are on Rajamouli's next film. Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's casting in film has further amplified the buzz. It is being said that the film's budget is a staggering Rs 1300 crore rupees. Priyanka Chopra recently responded to these rumors

The title of S.S. Rajamouli's pan-India film was announced a few days ago. The film's name, 'Varanasi', was revealed at a grand event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The entire star cast was present at the event. Mahesh Babu's first look was also revealed. Now, discussions are revolving around the film's budget. The makers have not yet given an official statement regarding the budget. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', where she commented on the film's budget.

On the show, Kapil said, "Everyone knows that Priyanka doesn't do any small projects. She does everything larger than life. Now she's doing Rajamouli's film. A Rajamouli film means it's going to be a big-budget film. Now that Priyanka Chopra is in it, we've heard that the film's budget has become 1300 crore rupees." To this, Priyanka laughed and said, "Yes." Kapil further asked, "So, will this 1300 crore rupees only be used to make the film, or will it also provide jobs to the people of Varanasi? Earlier they were saying there was no budget. But ever since you joined, the budget has increased. Is this true? I'm confirming it from you." To this, Priyanka replied, "What are you trying to say? That half of the budget went into my bank account?" Kapil said, "That's what it sounds like." When Kapil teased Priyanka in this manner, it erupted in laughter.

According to media reports, Priyanka Chopra received 30 crore rupees as remuneration for this film. If this is true, she will become the highest-paid actress.