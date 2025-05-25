Is this really the final Mission: Impossible movie? Here's what the cast has to say

Washington [US], May 25 : The fan-favourite 'Mission: Impossible' film series has been going strong since 1996, when Tom Cruise first played secret agent Ethan Hunt. Over the years, fans have watched him save the world again and again often performing dangerous stunts himself.

Now, with the latest film titled Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, many are wondering if this could be the end of the popular franchise. However, according to the cast, nothing is certain.

Angela Bassett, who plays Erika Sloane in the series, told PEOPLE, "With Mr. Cruise, you can never count him down or out. He's always up for an amazing adventure and to give the audience exactly what they're craving."

"I would never assume," she added.

Simon Pegg, who has played tech expert Benji Dunn since the third movie, agreed, saying, "Never say never, do you know what I mean? That's a rule I tend to live by. The last two together took five years to make."

"So it depends entirely on a lot of things. I don't think Tom likes the idea of finality. I think even if there isn't anything that comes after this, you leave the theater feeling like, 'Oh, maybe there's more.' And I think that's the golden thing to leave the audience feeling hope rather than despair," he added.

Cruise himself avoided confirming anything about the future. According to People, when asked about it during the Cannes Film Festival, he said, "Just let us show the movie tonight. This is like 30 years' culmination of this, and I think that this is I'd rather just people see it and enjoy," Cruise said when asked whether the franchise has a future.

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is currently showing in theaters.

