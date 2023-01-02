Is Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia? Kissing video goes viral English.Lokmat.com
Is Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia? Kissing video goes viral
January 2, 2023 04:01 PM2023-01-02T16:01:51+5:302023-01-02T16:12:57+5:30
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have now come in the limelight after they were reportedly spotted kissing at a New Year party in Goa. They were spotted by some fans. In a couple of videos, they are seen dancing together and having a gala time. Earlier, Tamannaah and Vijay have been spotted together on multiple occasions.
Recently, they were spotted together at a Diljit Dosanjh concert where they were seen dancing and having a gala time with each other. Last month too Vijay was spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's home to ring in her birthday on December 21.In a video originally shared by the Goan restaurant, Purple Martini, on Instagram, the couple can be seen getting cosy with one another as 2023 was ushered in. They seem to be hugging and kissing in the video. The rest of the crowd is also seen cheering and celebrating as fireworks go off in the sky above. Vijay and Tamannaah have not yet shared any pics of each other on their social media handles.Earlier, Tamannaah and Vijay have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Recently, they were spotted together at a Diljit Dosanjh concert where they were seen dancing and having a gala time with each other. Last month too Vijay was spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's home to ring in her birthday on December 21.