Isha Ambani co-chairs British Museum's inaugural Pink Ball, supported by her mother Nita Ambani in celebration of Indian heritage

London [UK], October 19 : The inaugural British Museum Pink Ball in London, staged against the backdrop of the Ancient India: Living Traditions exhibition, stood out as a remarkable celebration of cultural dialogue and artistic exchange.

As co-chair, alongside Director of The British Museum, Nicholas Cullinan, Isha Ambani highlighted India's rich heritage and creative excellence, showcasing its living traditions in a global, contemporary context and reinforcing her role as a cultural leader bridging Indian artistry and culture to a global stage.

The event was attended by a host of creative luminaries and celebrities, including Mick Jagger, Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Sir Norman Foster, Lady Kitty Spencer, Luke Evans and James Norton.

Isha was resplendent in a custom ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, long regarded as the bedrock of luxury Indian design, epitomising old-world romance and modern refinement. The blush pink chamoise satin jacket and column skirt were intricately hand-embroidered in old rose zardozi with pearls, sequins, and crystals, in a fresh, luminous palette.

Over 35 artisans spent 3,670 hours bringing the couture vision to life. A special technique to honour the pink ball theme, the designers, for the first time, worked with pink zardozi, which is otherwise in gold. The result is an unexpected reinterpretation, an ode to craft and tradition, yet rendered in a way that felt modern, confident, and effortlessly cool.

As Co-Chair of the British Museum Pink Ball, it felt only natural that Isha's look should carry the soul of India with a reflection of heritage, artistry, and quiet grandeur. The embroidery is inspired by the tapestries and frescoes of Indian palaces, telling a story of time and devotion.

Through their archives, the designer duo rediscovered motifs that felt eternal and reimagined it for this silhouette. The exquisite embroidery gracefully spills onto her shoes, a detail that is both delightful and harmonious.

Her participation aligns with her broader efforts to champion Indian culture and creativity on the global stage. Earlier this year, Isha chaired the inaugural Host Committee alongside Michael Bloomberg for the Serpentine Summer Party 2025, the gallery's most significant annual fundraiser.

She also serves on the boards of LACMA, the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, and the Yale Schwarzman Center.

Supporting her daughter was Nita Ambani, whose presence symbolised her enduring commitment to celebrating India's creative spirit on the world stage. As Founder and Chairperson of NMACC, she continues to champion cross-cultural collaboration and artistic empowerment through culture, values that found powerful expression in this landmark moment.

Supporting her daughter at the ball, Nita Ambani's presence was both personal and emblematic, reinforcing a shared family vision that continues to elevate India's artistic legacy and amplify its voice across the global cultural stage.

Nita Ambani's look was a tribute to India's enduring artistic legacy, reimagined for the global stage. She was draped in an exquisite powder pink Kanjivaram sari from Swadesh, meticulously handwoven by R Varadan, a 68-year-old master artisan from the town of Kanchipuram, who inherited the craft from his father and grandfather, and remains devoted to preserving it for future generations.

Expertly crafted from the finest mulberry silk and embellished with pure gold zari, it radiates timeless elegance, with every thread a living expression of heritage and exceptional craftsmanship. The corset blouse has been styled by designer Manish Malhotra.

