London [UK], October 19 : Isha Ambani, who co-chaired the British Museum Pink Ball, graced the glamorous event, dazzling in a pink, zardosi-embroidered ensemble. Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, also joined her daughter, looking royal in her six yards.

She co-chaired the event with British Museum director Nicholas Cullinan OBE and the Trustees of the British Museum.

For the Pink Ball, Isha Ambani donned a resplendent custom ensemble designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Her hand-embroidered chamoise satin outfit, featuring a fitted jacket and column skirt, was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and took 35 artisans 3,670 hours to complete. The zardozi embroidery in shades of pink was a first-of-its-kind reinterpretation of traditional gold work.

Isha's stylist, Anaita, took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with a brief description of Isha Ambani's outfit.

"Isha was resplendent in a custom ensemble by @abujanisandeepkhosla , long regarded as the bedrock of luxury Indian design, epitomising old-world romance and modern refinement. The blush pink chamoise satin jacket and column skirt were intricately hand-embroidered in old rose zardozi with pearls, sequins, and crystals, in a fresh, luminous palette. Over 35 artisans spent 3,670 hours bringing the couture vision to life. A special technique to honour the pink ball theme, the designers for the first time, worked with pink zardozi, which is otherwise in gold. The result is an unexpected reinterpretation, an ode to craft and tradition, yet rendered in a way that felt modern, confident, and effortlessly cool."

She added, "As Co Chair of the Pink Ball, it felt only natural that Isha's look should carry the soul of India with a reflection of heritage, artistry, and quiet grandeur. We delved creep into the archives of Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Lacroix to find this striking silhouette - one what felt both powerful and d poetic. The embroidery is inspired from the tapestries and frescoes of Indian palaces, telling a story of time and devotion. Through @abujanisandeepkhosla archives, we rediscovered motifs that felt eternal and reimagined it for this silhouette. The exquisite embroidery gracefully spills onto her shoes, a detail that is both delightful and harmonious."?

Isha complemented her look with emerald jewels from her mother's collection, including a statement necklace, earrings, and a ring.

"The moment we saw the jewelry, from her mum's personal collection, we knew it was the perfect match! I've always loved the conversation between pink and green romantic, regal, timeless. It became the perfect punctuation to a look that felt classic yet completely of today a love letter to heritage, to artistry, and to the modern Indian woman who wears both strength and grace like a second skin," wrote Anaita.

The inaugural British Museum Pink Ball was a star-studded affair, with numerous celebrities and personalities making a stylish entry.

