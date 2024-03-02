Isha Ambani poses with twins Krishna, Aadiya at Anant-Radhika's pre wedding festivities

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 : The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going on in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by Pop sensation Rihanna, and much more.

For the Day 2 of her brother's pre-wedding festivities, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani opted for a cutsleeve black-hued bodycon dress with gold embellishments all over it.

On Saturday, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of Isha from Day 2 of the event.

She captioned the post, "Look 2."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4AzUTeIeop/

In one of the pictures, Isha could be seen holding her twins Aadiya and Krishna in her arms.

Another picture features, Isha playing with her baby boy.

While Aadiya wore a black-hued frock with bow detailing, Krishna looked cute in a tuxedo.

On November 19, 2022, Isha and Anand welcomed their twin baby girl and baby boy.

Earlier Ambani family said in a statement, "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

Isha and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a grand ceremony that took place in Mumbai. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world.

