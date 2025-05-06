Isha Ambani serves looks at Met Gala 2025

New York [US], May 6 : Reliance Industries Limited Director Isha Ambani marked her stylish presence at the Met Gala 2025.

She walked the iconic Met Gala carpet in designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Dressed in a white geometric corset, black tailored pants and a white cape, Isha served looks with her Met Gala appearance.

Anamika drew inspiration from Black dandy style and gave a more appealing touch to her design with semi-precious stones and traditional pearl work. For the glam, Isha opted for dewy makeup and tied her hair in a long braid.

Have a look at pictures of Isha Ambani shared by fashion watchdog Diet Sabya.

Isha Ambani is a Met Gala regular. In 2024, she relied on ace designer Rahul Mishra to create a floral sari gown for her.

Her look "embraced sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul's past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth."

This year also, she caught eyeballs with her Met Gala look, perfectly complimenting the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

