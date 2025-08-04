Isha Koppikar believes ageing can be an actor’s greatest strength

Mumbai, Aug 4 Actress Isha Koppikar, who is known for her work in ‘Don’, ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum’, and others, feels that ageing for an actor is an enriching experience as they can use their understanding of the world, courtesy the experience, as a strength adding a lot to their performance.

Reflecting on a well-known example, she said, "A film was made in 2019, titled Saand Ki Aankh. They made the film with youngsters in it, and Neena Gupta had also said that if you have written a role for a 50-year-old or a 60-year-old woman, then why are you casting and portraying 30-year-old girls as old? Why not take actors who have proven that they are really good, talented actors? Why are you not taking them now? Why do you think they are jaded?"

She further mentioned, "With time comes a deeper emotional understanding. That can bring something truly special to a character." Emphasizing on the importance of making space for stories that span the full spectrum of life experiences, Isha adds, “There’s so much value in reflecting a variety of perspectives. When we include characters who are older, we’re giving audiences more authentic, relatable stories”.

However, the actress is hopeful about the direction the industry is heading in. In recent years, more films have started to feature older female protagonists, and discussions around representation have become more common. Isha sees this as a step toward a more inclusive approach to storytelling, one where both youth and maturity have their place.

She added, “Age shouldn't be seen as a limitation but as a valuable asset. It’s about telling stories that feel real and allow actors of all ages to shine”.

The actress has been in the industry for close to 30 years now, and has a rich experience considering she has seen the industry and society move forward with time.

