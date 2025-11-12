Isha Koppikar Opens Up on the Re-Release of ‘Suranga’: “I Am Excited to See the Audience’s Response On OTT

After receiving immense appreciation during its original run, Suranga, a gripping investigative drama starring Isha Koppikar has made a rather powerful comeback, this time on Amazon Prime Video. Originally released in 2022. the series delves into the intricate world of a high-stakes bank heist and has been inspired by true events. The plot follows a meticulous plan that unfolds into chaos, leaving the investigating officer baffled as the mystery deepens with every twist and turn.

Isha Koppikar plays Dakshayini, a deputy bank manager from Delhi whose layered personality and moral complex, anchor the narrative. Her portrayal captures both vulnerability and intensity, adding emotional weight to the thriller’s suspenseful tone. Speaking about the re-release, Isha shared, “I am excited for Suranga now available for streaming on Prime Video. Back when it released, it was termed an 'edge-of-the-seat' drama. Content and viewership are ever-changing and ever-evolving, and I am eagerly awaiting what the current set of viewers have to say about it.”Alongside Isha, Suranga also has an ensemble cast with actors like Rakesh Bedi, Piyush Ranade, Freddy Daruwala, Sachin Verma, Sanjeev Tyagi, Rahul Jaitley and Ashok Kalra.

Isha recently paid a heartfelt tribute to late Zarine Khan, mother of actor Zayed Khan and interior designer Sussanne Khan, through a nostalgic social media post that celebrated her warmth, vibrance, and unforgettable spirit.Sharing a cherished photo with Zarine Khan, Isha remembered her as someone who brought life to every room she walked into. The Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi actress wrote, "Aunty Zarine, you were the heartbeat of every gathering - full of laughter, warmth, and that unmistakable joie de vivre that made everyone around you feel alive. You had a way of turning ordinary moments into celebrations, of reminding us to live fully, love deeply, and never take life too seriously."Reflecting on her kindness and infectious positivity, Isha added, "You touched so many lives with your kindness, your energy, and your unstoppable positivity. You lifted people without even trying, simply by being yourself. Family, friends, and even those who met you once will always remember the light you carried and how generously you shared it."Isha concluded her emotional note with a message of gratitude: "Miss you deeply, Aunty Zarine. Thank you for teaching us how to celebrate life just the way you always did."