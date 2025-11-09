Isha Koppikar Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Late Zarine Khan: “You Were the Heartbeat of Every Gathering”

Actress Isha Koppikar paid a heartfelt tribute to late Zarine Khan, mother of actor Zayed Khan and interior designer Sussanne Khan, through a nostalgic social media post that celebrated her warmth, vibrance, and unforgettable spirit.

Sharing a cherished photo with Zarine Khan, Isha remembered her as someone who brought life to every room she walked into. The Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi actress wrote, “Aunty Zarine, you were the heartbeat of every gathering — full of laughter, warmth, and that unmistakable joie de vivre that made everyone around you feel alive. You had a way of turning ordinary moments into celebrations, of reminding us to live fully, love deeply, and never take life too seriously.”

Reflecting on her kindness and infectious positivity, Isha added, “You touched so many lives with your kindness, your energy, and your unstoppable positivity. You lifted people without even trying, simply by being yourself. Family, friends, and even those who met you once will always remember the light you carried and how generously you shared it.” Expressing her sorrow over losing yet another soul who radiated goodness, she wrote, “Though you’re no longer here with us, your spirit lives on in every smile, every story, and every moment we choose joy over sorrow. You’ll always be part of our hearts and our laughter.” Isha concluded her emotional note with a message of gratitude: “Miss you deeply, Aunty Zarine. Thank you for teaching us how to celebrate life just the way you always did.”