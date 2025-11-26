Isha Koppikar Remembers 26/11 Martyrs: ‘Some Heroes Wear Uniforms and Never Fade

It's been 17 years since the 26/11 terror attacks that shook Mumbai, and the city has not forgotten. Actress Isha Koppikar led the charge and was one of the first to take to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. She also acknowledged the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing her deep respect for those on the frontlines who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the nation. In an emotional post, Isha shared her overwhelming emotions and stated, "Today, my deepest condolences to the martyrs of 26/11 and Pahalgam. I am overwhelmed remembering their affected families. Their pain, sacrifice and courage remind us to become better humans and better Indians every day. India will never forget them. Their loss is a reminder of the price we pay for peace and the strength we must carry as a nation," she wrote, honouring the brave souls who laid down their lives to protect the country.

In a particularly moving moment, Isha revealed how she recently had the privilege of meeting NSG hero Sunil Jodha, one of the real-life heroes who fought during the 26/11 attacks. Sharing her gratitude and admiration for his service, Isha wrote, "And today, I got a chance to meet a real-life hero of NSG, Sunil Jodha. It was a great pleasure to meet him and his family. God bless you, Sunil and your family. We will never be able to repay the debt you have borne for us. India is safe because of you." Her words reflected not just personal appreciation but a collective national sentiment of indebtedness to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of millions.

Isha concluded her tribute with a powerful message of unity and commitment to building a safer India, reminding citizens of the strength that comes from standing together in times of grief and remembrance. "We stand united in grief, in pride and in commitment to a safer India. Jai Hind," she wrote, emphasising that the sacrifice of the martyrs must never be forgotten and that their legacy should inspire every Indian to work towards a more secure and compassionate nation. Her tribute serves as a poignant reminder of the courage displayed during those dark days and the ongoing responsibility we all share in honouring those who gave everything for our freedom and safety.