Isha Koppikar turns the train into a dance floor with daughter

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Isha Koppikar's latest social media clip with daughter Rianna is proof that happiness runs in the family.

Koppikar took to her official Instagram handle and published a video of the mother and daughter duo turning the train into their personal dance floor. Both Koppikar and her little one were seen flaunting their fun moves as they grooved to the "Fireball" song by American rapper Pitbull.

Sharing the clip on social media, the 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi' actress wrote, "Proof that happiness runs in the family. #momdaughtervibes #dancebreak (sic)".

While it is not known where these two are having a gala time, from the looks of it, the adorable mother-daughter duo seems to be on a vacation.

As the post was up, Insta Users shared comments such as, "Most Cutest & Adorable Mom - Daughter Duo Ever..!!!", " awww so cute", and "Ma'am Vacation mode activated".

The 'Don' actress is often seen making such adorable videos with her daughter on social media.

Earlier this month, Koppikar gave a glimpse into her fitness routine. She shared that abs are made in the kitchen—not in the gym.

She took to her IG and dropped a video of herself relishing a balanced protein-rich meal after her workout session.

Explaining to her daughter the significance of a proper, nutritious diet, she was heard saying, “Your abs are not made in the gym, they are made in the kitchen. So, once you finish your workout, what is more important is your nutrition.”

When her daughter asked, “What does it mean?”, Koppikar explained, “It means that for your muscles, for your growth, and for your good health, the most important thing is your nutrition. See my plate — it is a balanced diet of carbs, fat, this is avocado, and this is protein. So, the protein-carbohydrate ratio has to be right. Understood? This is my recharge moment. Time to say thank you to the body. Nourishing yourself — that’s real self-care. If you want to be strong and healthy, it’s not just the gym; you need healthy nutrition too. Thank you.”

