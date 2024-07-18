Isha Malviya ‘honoured’ to channel her inner Sridevi in music video ‘Zor Ki Barsaat Hui’

Mumbai, July 18 Actress Isha Malviya recently paid homage to the late star Sridevi by channelling her iconic character from the 1987 film 'Mr. India' in the music video 'Zor Ki Barsaat Hui'.

In the video for the song 'Zor Ki Barsaat Hui' by Jubin Nautiyal, Isha donned an all-blue saree reminiscent of Sridevi’s iconic dance moves in 'Kate Nahi Katte Din Ye Raat'.

“It’s an absolute honour for me as an actor to have the opportunity to present a performance inspired by the iconic Sridevi Ji in my song ‘Zor Ki Barsaat Hui’,” Isha said.

The actress further said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this song and I hope the audiences feel the magic we’ve tried to create.”

In the music video, Isha showcases her dancing skills alongside Abhishek Malhan.

Produced by T-Series, ‘Zor Ki Barsaat Hui’ is now available on all major streaming platforms and can be viewed on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Isha, who is popularly known for playing Jasmine Sandhu in the popular TV show 'Udaariyaan', started her career at the age of six as a dancer and later auditioned for shows like 'Dance Deewane' and 'Dance India Dance', among others.

The actress later appeared in several Hindi and Punjabi music videos, including 'Jiske Liye', 'Tu Mileya', 'Bomb Bomb', and 'Ladeya Na Kar'.

After she gained stardom through 'Udaariyaan', Isha was then seen in the 17th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', where Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.

