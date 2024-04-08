Isha Malviya impresses fans in little black shimmer dress; says trust your 'uniqueness'
By IANS | Published: April 8, 2024 07:02 PM2024-04-08T19:02:49+5:302024-04-08T19:05:10+5:30
Mumbai, April 8 The 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Isha Malviya on Monday treated her fanbase to scintillating hot pictures of herself in a little black dress.
Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is known for her work in 'Udaariyaan' shared a series of pictures, wherein she can be seen wearing a shimmering black halter neck backless dress.
She is holding a glass of wine, and posing on the bed.
For the makeup, Isha opted for -- glossy pink lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes. She styled her hair in a wet look.
The outfit was rounded off with black boots.
Isha captioned the post: "Trust that uniqueness in you!"
Fans took to the comment section and said: "Super se bhi upar."
Another user said: "Uff Uff garmi". One fan commented: "Hottie Malviya.".
On the professional front, Isha has appeared in a music video titled 'Jiya Laage Na', sung by Mohit Chauhan, and Shilpa Rao.
