Isha Malviya: Mannara never left any chance to character assassinate any woman inside ‘BB17’

Mumbai, Jan 23 Isha Malviya, who was one of the most strong-headed personalities in the 'Bigg Boss 17' house, does not mince her words when she says Mannara Chopra "deserved it" while recalling her unsavoury fight after the torture task.

After the torture task, Isha, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande in a fight were seen making derogatory comments to Mannara.

Vicky made claims such as if she is “feeling good” sitting on his lap and tagged her “cheap”. Isha and Ankita made claims such as “rapta maarungi” and “Vicky bhai ki socks smell kar”.

Asked if it’s right to pass such comments to another woman, Isha told IANS: “I don't think so but I just said all those words to Mannara. She never left any chance to character assassinate any other woman inside the house. So she also deserved it.”

Apart from Mannara, Isha had been at loggerheads with her former co-star and ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar in the show.

However, in the beginning of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the two seemed getting close but after her present beau Samarth Jurel’s entry, things took a nasty turn.

If Samarth hadn’t entered the show, would she and Abhishek be good friends today?

“No, I don't think so. We would have been in a cordial bond,” said the 19-year-old actress.

She also stated that Abhishek never supported her and it was all for the cameras.

“He never supported me. It was just for the cameras and absolutely fake. I know that person. I have been with for over 1 year. So I know him in and out.”

With her past and present all in the show, did Isha feel being targeted by the show makers?

“Genuinely I didn’t feel targeted. But I felt my personal life was unnecessary in the show but that is also fine because I handled it in a very nice way,” said Isha.

Isha feels Ankita is the only real person in the show currently.

She said: “She is absolutely real. She is very upfront about how she feels. So, for me she is the most real person inside the house currently.”

