Isha Malviya shares one thing that connects her to ‘Lovely Lolla’ character

Mumbai, Jan 4 Actress Isha Malviya, who will soon be seen in producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’a new web show, “Lovely Lolla”, has talked about that one thing that connects her to the character.

Isha, who essays the role of Lovely in the show, said, “She is a very straightforward and familiar girl. The basic etiquette of Lovely is to manage everything, and she has only been in love with one person since her life started. And that person is Nani.”

“So Nani and Lovely's jodi is above everything.”

“I actually don't relate to Lovely at all because Lovely is shant (peaceful). And I relate to Lovely only in one way because she likes giving it back. Lovely gives back to anybody who speaks badly about her or her Nani,” she added.

Isha talked about how the audiences will get to see a very different kind of relationship between Lovely and Lola, a mother-daughter duo who are not living together and are very unlike a normal mother-daughter duo.

She added, “First mother-daughter duo who does not have love in them. But gradually, you'll get to know what the exact suspense is.”

Asked about her chemistry with her co-actor Nikkhil Khurana, she said that the two have become really good friends.

“I think it's going to be crazy because on and off camera, everything—we guys are a crazy trio. So that will work for the audience and for us also, I feel,” she added.

Talking about working with Ravie and Sargun, she said that the couple is like family to her.

“I don't need to make a comment on both of them because they are not producers and makers anymore. For me, they are like my family, and I have known them for a long time, and our relationship is now gold.”

“They are doing absolutely great, and it is working out for them because they are genuinely an ideal couple. They are like a fine definition of an ideal couple because they understand each other well,” she said.

“They are good at work, they are good in personal life, they are good in everything,” Isha concluded.

The show will soon be on the official YouTube page of their banner, Dreamiyata Dramaa.

