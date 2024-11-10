Isha Malviya: Would love to explore more opportunities in Punjabi industry

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actress Isha Malviya, who has worked with singer Maninder Buttar in the Punjabi song “Loafer”, has expressed her desire to explore more opportunities in the industry.

The actress also talked about working with Maninder Buttar and revealed that he has always been her 'favourite artist'.

"My fingers are crossed, to be honest, because both Maninder and I have a lot of hope for this song. It carries an important message from a woman’s point of view, which makes it special to me,” Isha said.

The actress hopes that audiences like her work in the music video.

“I really hope people appreciate my acting in it. Maninder has always been a star, and he’s personally my favorite artist because he’s delivered some truly amazing, powerful hits,” said the actress.

The 21-year-old actress hopes to be a part of the industry more.

“It was a pleasure working with him, and it’s great that I’ve started to be a part of the Punjabi industry. I would love to explore more opportunities here," she said.

Born in Madhya Pradesh, Isha, who has over a whopping 2 million followers on Instagram, the actress in August joined actor Parth Samthaan for the audio series 'Secret Ameerzada'.

The two had previously collaborated on the music video 'Jiya Laage Na', sung by Shilpa Rao, and Mohit Chauhan.

Isha, who is popularly known for playing Jasmine Sandhu in the popular TV show 'Udaariyaan', started her career at the age of six as a dancer and later auditioned for shows like 'Dance Deewane' and 'Dance India Dance', among others.

The actress later appeared in several Hindi and Punjabi music videos, including 'Jiske Liye', 'Tu Mileya', 'Bomb Bomb', and 'Ladeya Na Kar'.

After she gained stardom through 'Udaariyaan', Isha was then seen in the 17th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', where Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.

