Ishaan Khatter "back on the road" for Homebound' promotions ahead of Oscars nominations 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has jetted off to the United States to take part in the promotions of his much-praised film 'Homebound', which has been officially shortlisted for the Academy Awards 2026.

The Oscar nominations are set to be announced on January 22, 2026.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan offered a glimpse of his trip to the US. Along with a picture of himself, appearing engrossed in taking notes, the actor wrote, "Mumbai-LDN-LA. Back on the road...lessgo 2026!!"

It is worth noting that 'Homebound' has received significant global acclaim, including premieres at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Melbourne International Film Festival.

With a recent Oscar shortlist, 'Homebound' has now achieved a rare milestone, becoming the fifth film in Indian cinema to be shortlisted for Best International Feature Film in the 98-year history of the Academy Awards.

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound' has been selected among the 15 films that have become eligible for the final nominations in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2026.

"Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Films from 86 countries or regions were eligible in the category," read the website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

India's Oscar entry has been shortlisted alongside Argentina's 'Belen', Brazil's 'The Secret Agent', France's 'It Was Just an Accident', Germany's 'Sound of Falling', and others.

'Homebound' follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers.

