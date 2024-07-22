Ishaan Khatter downloads wrong 'Dhoom', turns out eco-friendly option

Mumbai, July 22 Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is a bike aficionado, has shared a quirky video where he appears to be getting ready to ride a bike but instead ends up riding a bicycle.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan, who has 1.8 million followers, posted a reel video showing him gearing up for a bike ride.

The actor is seen putting on his helmet, gloves, and sunglasses, wearing a black T-shirt and beige cargo pants.

The 28-year-old actor then jumps and lands on a bicycle.

The video ends with Ishaan riding the bicycle to the tune of 'Dhoom Machale'.

The post is captioned: "Think I downloaded the wrong Dhoom #ridesafe."

The video has garnered 188K views, with fans commenting, "Eco-friendly Dhoom," "Dhoom machale pedal chalale," and "If Dhoom movie was eco-friendly."

Ishaan, who is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!', which featured his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

The actor made his debut as a leading actor in Majid Majidi's 2017 drama 'Beyond the Clouds'.

Ishaan then starred in the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak', written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie, which is a remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat', marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor and featured actors such as Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, and Aishwarya Narkar in pivotal roles.

He has also appeared in movies like 'Khaali Peeli', 'Phone Bhoot', and most recently, 'Pippa', a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry Regiment.

Ishaan has also starred in the series 'A Suitable Boy'.

His next project, 'The Perfect Couple', is an upcoming mystery drama series starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

