Ishaan Khatter evokes strong sense of patriotism in first soundtrack 'Rampage' from 'Pippa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Makers of the upcoming war drama 'Pippa', starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur, unveiled a goosebumps-inducing soundtrack titled 'Rampage'.

The video showcased the Indian Army standing tall, with Ishaan as Capt. Balram Singh Mehta, on a mission to face India's deadliest war.

The energetic track, composed by music maestro AR Rahman has foot-tapping, adrenalin-pumping beats that will not only give viewers goosebumps, but also keep them engrossed with the developing storyline. Penned by MC Heam and sung by MC Heam and Krystal, the song evokes a strong sense of patriotism with its fast-rapping beats.

As soon as the song was released, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Talking about the song, AR Rahman shared, "The 'Rampage Rap' represents an ambitious endeavor to infuse the vibrant energy of rap while maintaining a strong connection to tradition and remaining faithful to the film's theme. MC Heam has demonstrated remarkable skill in crafting and performing a 7/8 rap, a feat that's quite uncommon given the challenge presented to him. The song finds its place in some of the film's most pivotal moments. Krystal, a seasoned Broadway artist, who happened to be in India at that time lends her voice to the age-old art form in an incredibly expressive manner. Collaborating with Raja Menon for the first time was a truly inspiring experience, as he warmly embraced and encouraged innovative ideas."

The film is a firsthand account of the Battle of Garibpur, during the India-Pakistan war of 1971; a fight that was pivotal in Bangladesh's struggle for independence.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa.

The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as "Pippa," akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country.

"It is an honour to be part of Pippa and I am thankful to the makers for having faith in me to essay the role of Captain Balram Singh Mehta, whose courage helped India emerge victorious in a deadly war against brutality. It has been a truly incredible journey to bring this story to life. It was a tremendous challenge to adapt to the best qualities of a cavalier from the Indian Army Armoured Corps. With the help of a very capable team, we were privileged to work on this project day and night to bring this very important Indian story to life," shared Ishaan as he talked about his character in the film.

He added, "It's been a very fulfilling journey to make this film and I am thrilled that Pippa is going to be premiered worldwide on Prime Video - taking this very important story to millions."

The war drama will stream on Amazon Prime from November 10.

