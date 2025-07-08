Ishaan Khatter flaunts his perfect body in recent pics, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared a glimpse of his perfect body with his fans and followers.

On Tuesday, 'The Royals' actor posted a couple of pictures on Instagram where he can be seen flaunting his perfect toned body with his killing smile.

"Fresh cut and pictures by @aalimhakim," he captioned the post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Netizens chimed in on the comment section for his fit and well-defined body.

A user wrote, "Perfect body with a perfect smile."

Another fan commented, "Wowowo".

Ishaan Khatter's starrer 'Homebound', which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, was screened at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

What made the premiere special was the almost 9-minute-long standing ovation given to the team by the audience.

Several visuals from the screening surfaced online in which filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan could be seen getting emotional on receiving thunderous applause. Teary-eyed Neeraj also hugged producer Karan Johar.

Ishaan also got emotional as the crowd stood up and clapped nonstop in the theatre.

As per Variety, 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival." "It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closerwith empathyand see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan was last seen in 'The Royals' which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The series stars Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman and Dino Morea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor