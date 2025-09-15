Ishaan Khatter, Lilly Singh & Kal Penn Support Anita Verma-Lallian’s Film Doin’ It at NYC Gala

New York City witnessed a glittering celebration last night as luxury real estate entrepreneur-turned-film producer Anita Verma-Lallian and her banner Camelback Productions hosted a cocktail soirée to mark the debut of their first feature, Doin’ It.

The evening, co-hosted by Lilly Singh in association with 1497, brought together an impressive lineup of guests including Kal Penn, Ishaan Khatter, Poorna Jagannathan, Zarna Garg, Vidya Gopalan, Rohini Iyer, Jay Sean with wife Thara Natalie, Farhana Abodi, Marijke, and Kripa Joshi.

She revealed that two more projects are already underway, including Kal Penn’s Shakespeare-inspired adaptation Patel.

Closing the evening, Lilly Singh urged audiences to support independent cinema at the box office. “The majority of industry executives don’t want these stories told, so buying a ticket makes a real difference. Please watch Doin’ It when it releases on September 19—it means more films like this can be made,” she emphasized.

Reflecting on her journey, Anita shared, “Making independent films is risky but thrilling. We’re committed to telling stories that represent our community and can’t wait to share more of what’s ahead.”