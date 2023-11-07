Ishaan Khatter opens up on working in Hollywood debut project 'The Perfect Couple'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Actor Ishaan Khatter who is awaiting the release of his film 'Pippa' on Tuesday opened up on working on his debut Hollywood project 'The Perfect Couple'.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Ishaan revealed how he got selected for the project and the difference between working on a Bollywood project and a Hollywood project.

He said, "The audition process was as normal as it is here. I got a script, taped myself, and sent my audition and they selected me. I don't think there is any difference between working here and there. Even if the language changes, human emotion never changes. There is not much difference at the fundamental level, their system and formalities are slightly different to do it, and obviously, the language is different so that's the main difference but apart from that I think what we do is the same."

Ishaan will be seen in a limited series 'The Perfect Couple' alongside Nicole Kidman.

The series is an official adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel.

Apart from them, the series also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the official logline states, "Amelia Sacks (Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Shooter Dival, the groom's best friend.

Meanwhile, Ishaan is currently busy promoting his upcoming war drama film 'Pippa' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from November 10.

The film is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; that was pivotal in Bangladesh's struggle for independence.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. The soul-stirring music by maestro AR Rahman provides an atmospheric backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice.

The action thriller gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as "Pippa," akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water.

This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and heroism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron.

Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country, and redefine what it means to be a hero.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor