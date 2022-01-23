Ishaan Khatter proves he's Indian Spider-Man by showcasing his rock-climbing skills

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, on Sunday, showcased his rock-climbing prowess, quipping that if there is ever an Indian version of Spider-Man then he can play the part.

The 'Dhadak' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a slew of images of his rock-climbing session. In the caption, he wrote, "Is anyone doing an Indian Spider-Man? #photodump #climbing #spiderman."

In some pictures, a bare-bodied Ishaan could be seen sweating it out while climbing the rocks to the top. In another image, he was dressed in a grey pair of shorts and green sneakers.

Ishaan, son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, made his acting debut as a lead with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' ('BTC').

He then managed to grab eyeballs with his stint in the Bollywood film 'Dhadak', which also marked the debut of late Sridevi's daughter Janvhi Kapoor.

Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming war drama 'Pippa' and 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

