Ishaan Khatter recalls working in 'Dhadak' with Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : It's a nostalgic day for actor Ishaan Khatter as six years ago, he made his Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' on the same date.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' also marked the debut of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Recalling working in 'Dhadak' on its sixth anniversary, Ishaan said, "I look back with a lot of fondness as Dhadak was an incredibly special experience and is a landmark film for me. I still receive messages or meet fans who bring it up every day. I'm grateful for the love and look forward to surprising the audiences and entertaining them more in the near future."

He also took to social media to express gratitude to the audience for showering love on the film.

"6 years of #Dhadak a very special film with wonderful people. Aaj ke din sabse badhkar aap sabhi ko dher saara pyaar jinhone humari film ko aaj tak apne dilon mein zinda rakha hai, thank you for your love!! P.S: unseen BTS of our director @shashankkhaitan ripping it on the zingaat hook step," he wrote, adding a clip featuring some fun moments from the sets.

Dhadak was a remake of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat. Interestingly, the makers are now coming up with 'Dhadak 2', which will feature Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor