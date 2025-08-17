Ishaan Khatter serves style at Messika boutique launch in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter attended the grand launch of Messika, a luxury brand, and its first boutique in India.

The first boutique of Messika was launched at The Chanakya Mall in New Delhi. The evening marked a stylish cocktail soiree attended by Valerie Messika, founder of Messika; Pranav Saboo, CEO of Ethos; and Ishaan Khatter, Bollywood celebrity, adding star power to the unforgettable night.

Ishaan looked fashionably cool as he donned a white shirt and paired it with beige pants. In the accessory department, 'The Royals' actor wore a silver-plated chain around his neck and a bracelet.

He complemented his outfit with brown shoes, highlighting his high fashion sense.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter starrer 'Homebound', which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, was screened at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

What made the premiere special was the almost 9-minute-long standing ovation given to the team by the audience.

Several visuals from the screening surfaced online in which filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan could be seen getting emotional on receiving thunderous applause.

Teary-eyed Neeraj also hugged producer Karan Johar.

Ishaan also got emotional as the crowd stood up and clapped nonstop in the theatre.

As per Variety, 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor