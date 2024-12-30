Ishaan Khatter shares memorable moments of 2024 in his early New Year post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Actor Ishaan Khatter delighted fans with an early New Year post, sharing cherished moments from 2024 which was eventful for him. Describing the year as a "roller coaster," Ishaan expressed gratitude for the lessons and adventures during the year.

The post featured a mix of unseen photos and videos, including glimpses of his friends, vacations, and highlights from his Hollywood debut. A standout moment showed Ishaan bathing his horse, followed by another picture of him riding one.

The actor also shared behind-the-scenes snippets, including an interview with his Hollywood co-stars and a dubbing session.

Captioning the post, Ishaan wrote, "What a roller coaster of a year. Thank you 2024 for all you taught me and all the adventures. Excited to share the work in 2025. HAPPY NEW YEAR!"

The fans and followers actor flooded the comment section of the actor with heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Ishaan received a positive response for his performance as a shooter in the series 'The Perfect Couple'.

He expressed his gratitude on social media.

The note read, "The love coming in for Shooter in the perfect couple has been truly insane and frankly unexpected. I feel re-invigorated and deeply grateful."

"Warm heart as I step into my next piece of work that is so extremely special to me. Protecting the sacredness of my passion towards my work has always been the most important for me - and though it's unshakeable - your love makes it that much easier to lead with passion. Thank you and wish us luck so we can make something truly special for you. It's all for you," he added.

In The Perfect Couple, Khatter plays shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner.

