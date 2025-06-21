Ishaan Khatter shares pictures with 'Big Bro' Shahid Kapoor from their vacation, fans say, 'do bhai, dono tabahi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Bromance at its peak! Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are currently vacationing in Slovenia.

For the first time, just the two went on a trip together. Sharing pictures from their bike trip, Ishaan on Instagram wrote, "First time the big bro and I have done a trip together.. just the two of us!! He couldn't have chosen a better travel companion (the bike)."

Pictures of the brothers left fans excited.

One of the netizens wrote, "Do bhai, dono tabahi."

"Bhaichara," another user commented.

Shahid and Ishaan are amongst the cutest brothers in the industry. They always talk fondly of each other and never stop motivating each other and appreciating one another's performances. Ishaan shares a good rapport with Shahid's wife Mira as well.

Ishaan and Shahid are half-brothers. Neelima Azeem married actor Pankaj Kapur in 1979 and welcomed their son, Shahid Kapoor, in 1981. However, they parted their ways. In 1988, Pankaj married Supriya Pathak, and in 1990, Neelima married Rajesh Khattar. She welcomed her son, Ishaan, in 1995.

