Ishaan Khatter spends six minutes shirtless in shocking minus 120 degrees

Mumbai, July 14 Actor Ishaan Khatter’s latest video literally gave the “chills” as he spent six minutes in minus 120 degrees shirtless.

In the first video, Ishaan, who went for cryotherapy at his sister-in-law Mira Kapoor’s new venture, could be seen standing inside a glass box wearing a face mask, gloves and a beanie. The actor is seen shirtless.

In the next clip, the actor is seen doing some exercise and as he comes out, Ishaan is heard saying: “wooooo”

For the caption, he wrote: “6 minutes in -120 degrees.”

Cryotherapy is done to help in reducing pain, inflammation, and swelling, and to promote tissue healing and recovery.

In other news, Ishaan recently went on a trip with his buddies Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pooja Hegde.

He took to Instagram and shared a couple of sneak peeks from his picturesque getaway with his pals.

Ishaan captioned:"This trip had everything: Good pals. Epic views. Peak Drama - and a camera that understood the assignment. Our OPPO Reno14 Series’ powerful 3.5x Telephoto camera didn’t just zoom-in - it brought the laughs, the chaos, and the vibes closer than ever."

Back in June, he went on a European getaway with his brother Shahid Kapoor and even treated the netizens with glimpses from the trip.

“So long, Slovenia-Croatia-Austria until next time, you’ll be the best time.., " he had captioned the post.

The actor’s latest is Homebound directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. The film tells the story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India who dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had.

However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

