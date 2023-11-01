Ishaan Khatter unwraps 'Pippa' trailer on his birthday, film to release on THIS date

Ishaan Khatter celebrates his birthday today, and on this occasion, the makers unveiled the trailer of Pippa on November 1, 2023. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers of 'Pippa' expressed their excitement: "Pippa created history in 1971, and we can't wait for you to hear its story. #PippaOnPrime, November 10th."

'Pippa' is a war drama directed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films. It tells the story of a landmark moment in history – the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film's title is derived from the name of a war tank, PT-76, known as "Pippa." This tank was compared to an empty tin of ghee that could smoothly float on water.

Ishaan Khatter portrays the real-life war hero, Captain Balram Singh Mehta, in the movie. The film is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. A.R. Rahman has composed the music for 'Pippa,' adding to the film's cinematic experience.

The action thriller promises to be a compelling narrative of patriotism and heroism, tracing the coming-of-age journey of Captain Balram Mehta, who was part of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron during the historic war.

The film has created anticipation with its gripping trailer, and fans are eager to witness this historic moment in Indian history on the screen.