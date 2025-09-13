Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound' release date out, film to hit theatres on this day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : The critically acclaimed film 'Homebound', which stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, is finally set to release in theatres in India.

After garnering fame at international film festivals like Cannes 2025 and the Toronto International Film Festival, the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial is set to hit the theatres in India on September 26, 2025.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, 'Homebound' also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Taking to their Instagram handle, Dharma Productions shared the release date of the movie on Saturday.

"No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide," wrote Dharma Productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homebound (@homeboundthefilm)

As per Variety, 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival."

"It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closerwith empathyand see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film.

In an official note shared by the film's team, Martin Scorsese praised 'Homebound' prior to its screening in Cannes 2025 earlier this year.

"I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said.

The film recently received a 9-minute-long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor