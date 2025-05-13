Ishaan reveals what Nora Fatehi saved her number as on his phone

Mumbai, May 13 Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a behind-the-scenes moment with Nora Fatehi from the sets of their latest release, The Royals, and revealed the name under which the actress saved her number on his phone.

Ishaan took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of the two covered with towels.

Ishaan wrote: “Also how could I forget to add Nora Fatehi to the BTS dump - or shall I say ‘Nora Da… queen’ as you have saved ur contact urself (sic). We had a blast and get to dance too little.”

Tagging it as her favourite picture, Nora re-posted the photograph and wrote: “OMG this pic, my favourite! And yes that’s my name.”

Nora then posted a picture of herself dressed in a saree holding the clapboard of the series. She also shared a moment from the shoot, which featured Ishaan.

“The baddie, Princess Ayesha being iconic and dangerous. Let me take this time to say thank you to everyone who showed so much love and appreciation for my performance as Ayesha in the new show “The Royals” on @netflix_in .. it means the world, she wrote as the caption.

“The Royals” stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, and Luke Kenny.

The upcoming series, which will premiere on May 9 on the streaming giant Netflix, will have Bhumi playing an ambitious and feisty CEO of Work Potato, Sophia Shekhar, and Aviraaj Singh, a dashing party prince played by Ishaan.

Talking about Ishaan, he got his big break as an adult in 2017 with Majidi Majid’s “Beyond The Clouds,” in which he played Amir, a drug dealer. He was then seen in Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi film “Sairat”.

In 2020, he starred in the British miniseries A Suitable Boy, Mira Nair's adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name.

That same year, he starred alongside Ananya Panday in the action film Khaali Peeli. In 2022, the actor featured alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the comedy horror film Phone Bhoot.

In the war drama Pippa, set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Khatter played the real-life character of army commander Balram Singh Mehta.

