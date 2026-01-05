Ishan Shoukath's character and look in 'Chatha Pacha' released

Chennai, Jan 5 The makers of director Adhvaith Nayar's eagerly-awaited wrestling-based action entertainer 'Chatha Pacha', featuring actors Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair in the lead, on Monday announced that actor Ishan Shoukath plays a character called 'Little' and released the first look poster of his character in the film.

Reel World Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to release the first look poster of the actor. It wrote, "Little by name, lethal by nature. Presenting the first look of Ishan Shoukath in 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies!' 22 Jan | In Cinemas Worldwide. #ChathaPacha #TheRingOfRowdies #MalayalamCinema #IshanShoukath."

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens on January 22 this year.

Fans and audiences have been eagerly awaiting the film, which, at its core, taps into the raw and visceral world of Kerala’s wrestling culture, drawing from the colourful chaos of Fort Kochi.

Backed by creative producer Shihan Shoukath, with producers Ritesh and Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan and Shoukath Ali, the film marks the directorial debut of Adhvaith Nayar. It unfolds a world of bravado, brotherhood, rivalry, and humour, shaped by sweat, spectacle, and street-smart swagger.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair, along with several prominent actors from the industry, each stepping into sharply defined roles that drive the narrative forward.

On the technical front, the film is backed by a formidable crew. One of its biggest highlights is the legendary composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy, who make their Malayalam cinema debut with this film, delivering a soundscape that is as punchy and playful as the world the film inhabits.

Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. The background score for the film has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed. Cinematography is by Anend C. Chandran, while action choreography is led by Kalai Kingson. Editing is by Praveen Prabhakar, and the screenplay has been written by Sanoop Thykoodam.

-- IANS

mkr/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor