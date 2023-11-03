Ishant Sharma blessed with baby girl, Anushka congratulates couple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Out-of-favour India pacer Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh have been blessed with a baby girl.

Ishant took to Instgram and shared this good news with everyone.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzL4VfEPHFX/

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "A new baby girl, a world of wonder, hope, and dreams all wrapped in pink. [?]. We're overjoyed to introduce the newest member of our family."

As soon as the exciting news was announced was shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Oh my goddd!! Huge congratulations to you mommy and daddy and love to the little munchkin [?]"

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations "

Another user wrote, "Our next generation superstar is here [?]"

Pratima, a professional basketball player, took to Instagram Story and dropped several pictures and images from the ceremony.

The good news of the couple expecting their first child together was shared on Delhi Capitals' Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of Ishant and Pratima from the baby shower, the social media team of Delhi Capitals wrote, "Coming Soon - A new addition to our DC family. Congratulations @ishant.sharma29 and @pratima0808 #YehHaiNayiDilli."

Ishant and Pratima tied the knot on December 9, 2016. In one of the previous interviews, Ishant revealed it was 'love at first sight' for him, and had intentions to marry after the very time he saw her. The duo were introduced by a mutual friend and it wasn't until two years that Pratima accepted Ishant's friend request on Facebook.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor