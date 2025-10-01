Ishita Dixit Opens Up About Her Love for Coffee on World Coffee Day, "Coffee Is My Love Language"

On the occasion of World Coffee Day, actress Ishita Dixit, who has been winning hearts with her portrayal of Pari in Anupamaa, shared her deep bond with coffee and how it has become an essential part of her daily routine. Talking about her love for the beverage, Ishita revealed, “Coffee is my ultimate lifeline—I literally can’t get through a day without it, especially during my hectic shoots. Black coffee is my go-to, and there’s one place in Mumbai whose Vietnamese coffee I absolutely adore—it’s unbeatable. Honestly, coffee isn’t just a drink for me, it’s my love language. It keeps me going, fuels my energy, and is a part of my day that nobody else can truly understand. For others it is probably just a beverage, but for me it’s my little ritual, my comfort, and my constant companion.”

With a schedule that often involves long hours on set, Ishita credits coffee as her “fuel” to stay energized and focused. Her candid revelation highlights not just a love for the drink, but the emotional connection she shares with it—something that resonates with coffee lovers everywhere.