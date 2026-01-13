Ishita Dutta reveals how motherhood has turned travelling into a bittersweet experience for her

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actress Ishita Dutta opened up about her dilemma as a mother of two young kids. She revealed through her latest social media post that she has been grappling with something that every mother might be able to relate to.

Ishita said that she is someone who loves to travel, but these days, whenever she steps out, she tends to miss her children badly as her heart continues to remain with them.

However, when she is at home, all she wants to do is step out and expand her horizon.

Sharing a photo of herself in the Stories section of her Instagram, Ishita penned, "I've always loved travelling. But now it's bittersweet- because my heart stays back with my kids. When I'm home, I want to step out and be something more. The moment I do, all I want is them - checking in, stalking pictures, missing them endlessly. (sic)"

Ishita and her actor husband, Vatsal Sheth, embraced parenthood for the second time in June 2025 as they welcomed their daughter Veda.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, the couple posted a picture of Ishita holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the baby girl.

"From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," the caption on the post read.

Meanwhile, looking back at 2025, Ishita expressed her gratitude as the year brought with it her biggest gift, her daughter.

She shared on social media, "2025...Celebrating an amazing, exhausting, tough yet beautiful year...… It tested me, shaped me, and helped me bounce back stronger."

Reflecting on her 2025 journey that included pregnancy, delivery, welcoming her baby girl, and returning to the screen with "De De Pyaar De 2", she added, "A baby, getting back to work, family time, and countless memories... You’ll always be special for giving me the best gift—my daughter. Thank you for everything.”

