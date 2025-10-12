Ishita Dutta shares a fun glimpse of the 'Saturday nights with the Seths'

Mumbai Oct 12 Actress Ishita Dutta used social media to share a fun glimpse of the "Saturday nights with the Seths".

The 'Drishyam' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a video of little Vaayu enjoying some masti time with her grandparents.

While Vaayu's grandma lovingly sang "Jingle Bells", the little one groved to the track, making his grandparents twirl around with him. Ishita and Vatsal Seth's newborn baby girl, Veda, was also seen lying on the bed, participating in the family night. The clip perfectly captures the adorable bond between Vaayu and his grandparents.

On Ishita's birthday on August 26, she received the "best birthday gift" ever from her son, Vaayu, as the little one sang a sweet birthday song for his mother in his adorable baby voice.

Vatsal took to his social media account and posted a video of little Vaayu singing "Happy birthday to you" for his mother. Holding a toy guitar in his hands, he was also trying to play it while singing the song. Ishita was visibly moved by the sweet gesture and cute voice.

For the unversed, Ishita and Vatsal met on the sets of the show "Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar", where they formed a great friendship that soon transpired into love.

After being in a relationship for a few years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, in July 2023 and decided to name him, Vaayu.

Almost two years later, Ishita and Vatsal once again embraced parenthood in June this year as they were blessed with their second child, a girl.

Sharing the good news on social media, Ishita wrote, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl.”

The post also included a loving family photo of the four from the hospital.

