Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth blessed with baby girl, says "our family is now complete"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are blessed with a second child, a girl. The 'Drishyam' actress shared an adorable photo of their family from the hospital.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ishita shared a photo of her happy family, which includes her husband Vatsal Seth, son Vayu and a newborn baby girl.

The actress has not revealed the photo of her baby girl. While sharing the picture, Ishita Dutta wrote, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl."

Recently, Ishita hinted at her second pregnancy via her Valentine's Day post.

"9 years of knowing you, 8 years of loving you, 1 little love we created... and soon, our hearts will grow again. Ek valentine post toh banta hai @vatsalsheth," she captioned the post.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in 2017 after dating for some time. The duo met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.

In July 2023, the two were blessed with their first child son Vaayu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishita was last seen in the thriller film 'Drishyam 2' alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was a blockbuster. She is currently shooting for a new film, which stars Rakul Preet Singh as well.

Vatsal, on the other hand, was last seen in the Pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

He is best known for starring in Ajay Devgn's film 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'.

