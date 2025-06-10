Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Blessed With Baby Girl, Share Heartwarming Family Photo

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news on social media with an emotional family photo taken at the hospital. The ‘Drishyam’ actress posted the image on her Instagram account. It features her husband Vatsal Sheth, their firstborn son Vaayu, and their newborn daughter. While the baby’s face was not revealed, the picture captured a joyful moment for the growing family.

“From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl,” Ishita wrote in the caption.

Earlier this year, Ishita had hinted at her pregnancy in a Valentine's Day post. “Nine years of knowing you. Eight years of loving you. One little love we created. And soon, our hearts will grow again,” she wrote in a post dedicated to Vatsal Sheth.

Ishita and Vatsal got married in 2017. The two met on the set of the television show ‘Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar’. In July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vaayu.

On the professional front, Ishita was last seen in the successful thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She is currently shooting for a film that also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Vatsal was last seen in the multilingual film ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. He is also known for his role in the film ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car’.