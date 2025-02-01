Ishita Ganguly on playing Chamkeeli in 'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain': Inspired from Komolika

Mumbai, Feb 1 Actress Ishita Ganguly has stepped into the character of Chamkeeli in Shemaroo Umang’s show, "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain". The character has already garnered a lot of attention with its striking scorpion tattoo, bold earrings, ring on her lips, and dazzling maangtika.

Thriller about playing Chemkeeli, Ishita Ganguly said, “Chamkeeli is bold, fierce, and unapologetic. She believes every ruthless action she takes is justified to achieve her goals. I drew inspiration from Urvashi Dholakia’s Komolika, who made vamps glamorous and iconic. While Komolika is a benchmark, I’m hopeful that Chamkeeli will leave her own mark. Her look, her personality, and her dialogue ‘Chamkeeli jab chamake hai na, tab ache ache ka bulbva fuse ho jaave hai’ make her fun to play. From her mangtika to her tattoo, every detail of her look has me excited—the stylist and the makeup team have done a fabulous job!”

The actress further revealed that embracing the look and persona of Chamkeeli has been a unique experience. Ishita Ganguly stated, “I’ve done many shows before, but none of them excited me as much as this. Everything about Chamkeeli, from her appearance to her personality, is fascinating. Even the makeup room is fun because the process of getting into Chamkeeli’s look is a whole vibe!”

Set against the opulent backdrop of Rajasthan, "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" revolves around the intense rivalry between Chamkeeli and Chaina for the legacy of the haveli.

While Diksha Dhami is seen as Chaina in the drama, Sheel Verma portrays the enigmatic Jayveer.

Bankrolled by Natkhat Productions, the show has been made under the direction of Raghuvir Shekhawat. He is also on board the crew as the writer. Touted to be a family drama, "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" premiered on 27th January 2025. The show airs on Shemaroo Umang! from Monday to Saturday at 9 PM.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor