Ishita Moitra talks about working on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, calls it, "most rewarding experience"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Writer Ishita Moitra opened up about her experience co-writing the story screenplay and writing the dialogue for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, helmed by director Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

She described her experience while writing the film, saying, "'Rocky Aur Rani...' has been one of my life's most rewarding and fun writing experiences. Working with Karan on this has been pure joy. I have been an ardent fan of his kind of cinema, which is full of emotions and drama. Be the beautiful slow-motion lip sync songs with flying chiffon sarees, or scenes with high drama involving all the family members.”

“And above all - the romance of a Dharma or YRF film is so special and can’t be replicated. Karan Johar’s cinema celebrates us, celebrates life and can be watched with the full family. And I had always dreamt of working with him. Writing for him was the fulfilment of that long cherished dream."

Spilling beans about the writing process of the film she said, "Contrary to popular perception, Dharma has a very democratic process of selecting scripts and technicians. I had met Somen Mishra who heads creative development at Dharma and is a co-producer on 'Rocky Aur Rani...' and we had begun discussions on some other projects. I wrote another film for them (that is now being directed by Anand Tiwari, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri) and Karan read my work and liked it. And that’s how he called me for this movie."

"Our discussions used to be so funny and so wholesome and we bonded on our love for old film songs and iconic Hindi films. I feel like the film was written with love, made with love and now that love has translated onto the big screen," added Ishita.

When asked if it was challenging for her to write dialogues and developing the character arcs, she revealed, "I am a Bengali from Delhi and I come from an army background. This has helped me to hear and learn many dialects from all over the country. Specifically, Punjabi is something that I can read and write as well. My father was posted to Amritsar when I was a kid and I learnt it there. So, both Punjabi and Bengali (which is my mother tongue) came to me naturally. Audiences can expect a true blue KJo film with humour songs drama romance and family!"

Apart from this, she is also known for her work in projects such as ‘Four More Shots Please’, ‘Unpaused’, ‘Maska’, ‘The Test Case', 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Bank Chor', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Noor', 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti', and many more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor