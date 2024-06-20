'Ishq Jabariya' actress Siddhi Sharma's favourite Yoga pose is 'Trikonasana'; it makes her flexible

Mumbai, June 20 Actress Siddhi Sharma has shared insights into her daily yoga routine, revealing that Trikonasana is her favourite pose and discussing how it helps her manage stress amid her busy schedule.

Siddhi, who portrays Gulki in 'Ishq Jabariya', opened up about her personal journey and the profound impact yoga has had on her life.

The actress said: "I dedicate 15 minutes every morning to practising yoga, which significantly aids in managing my stress and navigating my busy schedule. Trikonasana is among my favourite poses, as it stretches my legs, back, and hips, enhancing my flexibility and mobility. This daily yoga practice contributes greatly to maintaining my overall physical and mental well-being."

Discussing the advantages of maintaining a regular yoga routine, she emphasised: "Regular yoga practice offers numerous benefits. It enhances energy levels, makes you feel more lively throughout the day, and contributes to overall health and mental clarity. Even a few minutes of daily yoga can significantly improve sleep quality, ensuring you wake up refreshed and ready for the day ahead."

"Just as they say, 'An apple a day keeps the doctor away', I believe, 'A few minutes of yoga keeps stress away'. Yoga has truly changed my life, bringing me a sense of balance and inner peace that has positively impacted my life. As an actor, yoga has played a crucial role in my career by helping me stay grounded, focused, and emotionally connected to my roles, ensuring I bring authenticity and depth to my performances," she added.

'Ishq Jabariya' also stars Kamya Panjabi and Lakshya Khurana.

The show is a romantic drama set in Begusarai, Bihar.

The story follows Gulki, a determined young woman who dreams of becoming an air hostess. Despite facing cruelty from her stepmother, Gulki holds on to her dreams. Her journey is full of surprises that could lead her to discover love in unexpected places.

It airs on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor