“Ishq Jalakar” from Dhurandhar Takes Over the Internet — Fans Hit ‘Loop Mode’

The makers of Dhurandhar, Jio Studios and B62 Studios unveiled Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan track from Dhurandhar, the biggest film of the year, and it is already living up to its hype! Composed by Sashwat Sachdev, the song draws inspiration from the original by Roshan Lal in the film Barsaat Ki Raat and is a part of Saregama’s music catalogue.

The moment the song dropped, audiences flooded the comments section with praises and enthusiasm. One user wrote, "Was eagerly waiting for this banger to drop," and another wrote, "Vibe to hai yaar!" A user captured their experience after listening to the song and wrote, "Goosebumps after listening," and another user wrote, "Now the real blockbuster music is finally here!" A fan commented, "First time a banger the whole world was waiting for its release," and another wrote, "Most awaited recent song!"

"Song so goated that people demanded to release this banger," wrote a fan and another expressed, "Awesome! Get ready for a banger!" A fan expressed excitement to experience the spectacle and wrote, "Mujhe toh already movie ki tickets ki talaash hai," and another wrote, "Power of classical singing, everyone waiting for that one line!

"

"Loop mode on" is another comment to the series, and it clearly proves that the song is living up to its hype! Even before the song was released, audiences began creating edits with its glimpse from the trailer. And now that the makers unleashed the power-packed track on public demand, it’s sure to create an even stronger online storm!

The reimagined version is brought to life by the powerful voices of Shashwat Sachdev, Shahzad Ali, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury and Armaan Khan, and written by legendary lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi along with contemporary wordsmith Irshad Kamil. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the untold origins of unknown men, setting the stage for a cinematic storm from 5th December, 2025.