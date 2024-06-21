'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a refreshing take on love and friendship - IANS Rating: ****

New Delhi, June 21 Romantic Comedy is one such popular genre in films that is widely watched across the world. But recently audiences have been missing such movies in theatres but now 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' has come up to win your hearts with its refreshing take on the various aspects of love and friendship.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' has a lot of soul and heart and it never sounds preachy throughout the film. A solid effort has been made by the makers of the film to bring back the rom-com genre that has been missing for a while now. There is no doubt that with its high emotional quotient and equally high entertainment value, the film will be appreciated and liked by the youth and today's generation a lot.

The story of this emotional and immensely entertaining film revolves around Raghav (Rohit Saraf), Saina (Pashmina Roshan), Sahir (Jibraan Khan) and Riya (Naila Grrewal) who are young and dynamic and have their own thoughts about love, friendship and relationship. But soon their interpersonal relationships enter a phase which creates a lot of confusion and heartbreak has been presented in a very powerful and entertaining way. Every principal character in the film has a beautiful arc and has unique equations with their families too.

Rohit Saraf as Raghav and Pashmina Roshan as Raghav's friend cum lover excel in their respective roles. Rohit Saraf proves that he is an actor par excellence while watching a very confident Pashmina Roshan makes you wonder if it is really her first film as an actor! Both their effortless performances will easily win your hearts. Pashmina looks bubbly and cute and has great potential to be a new leading actor in the industry.

As a friend and an ex-girlfriend of Raghav, Naila Grrewal impresses with her acting chops. Someone who has worked in the industry as a famous child artist, Jibraan Khan debuted as one of the lead actors in the film. He shines as Raghav's best friend and Saina's ex-boyfriend and makes his presence felt in the film.

Every aspect of the film has been taken care of in such a way that the film leaves a deep impact in the end. Be it the story, cinematography, editing direction or the performances of the principal casts of the film, everything blends seamlessly into the film and creates magic on the big screen.

The music of the film is soul-soothing and is one of the biggest highlights of the film. Some of the old hit songs have been recreated for the film which takes you on a nostalgic trip of another kind.

Produced under the banner of Tips Films by Ramesh Taurani, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a crisply edited film which has a runtime of less than two hours. It has been made and presented in such an interesting way that at no point does the film bores you. It's a paisa vasool film which needs to be watched in the theatres.

Film: Ishq Vishq Rebound Duration: 106.42 minutes

Director: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari

Cast: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal

Producer: Ramesh Taurani Music by: Rochak Kohli

Rating: ****

