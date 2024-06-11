Ishq Vishk Rebound: Naila Grrewal On Recreating Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Iconic Love Anthem 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi'

Rising star Naila Grrewal speaks of the enchanting experience of being part of a song she grew up listening to, as she prepares for the release of her latest film, "Ishq Vishk Rebound." This modern take on the classic early 2000s romantic drama "Ishq Vishk" is set to explore the complexities of Gen Z relationships, promising a fresh perspective for a new generation.

Produced by the renowned Ramesh Taurani, who also produced the original film, "Ishq Vishk Rebound" stars Naila alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Pashmina Roshan. The film features a recreated version of the beloved song "Chot Dil Pe Lagi," infused with a contemporary twist while maintaining the magic and essence that made it a love anthem in the early 2000s.

Naila expressed her excitement and nostalgia about being part of this project, especially highlighting the experience of shooting the iconic song. "It was like a dream to be on the sets, enacting and performing a song that was a significant part of my youth," Naila shared. "The magic of 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' remains intact, and it feels surreal to bring this timeless melody to life once again, now with a modern touch."

Reflecting further, Naila added, "Being in a song that I grew up listening to was truly magical. I remember watching the original 'Ishq Vishk' as a young girl and being completely captivated by the music and the story. To now find myself as part of its legacy is an incredible honor. The experience was a beautiful blend of nostalgia and novelty, and I believe audiences will feel the same magic when they watch it. The emotions, the romance, and the essence of the original have all been preserved, but with a fresh, contemporary vibe that I think today's audience will love."

In the recreated song, Naila is seen romancing co-star Rohit Saraf, capturing the same essence of youthful romance that made the original film so memorable.