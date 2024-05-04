Ishwak Singh: 'Berlin' is an ode to '90s Delhi, the time when I grew up in the city

Mumbai, May 4 Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for his work ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Paatal Lok’, and ‘Aligarh’, has shared that his upcoming film ‘Berlin’ pays homage to the Delhi of the early 1990s.

‘Berlin’, directed by Atul Sabharwal, follows the story of a deaf-mute man who becomes embroiled in espionage accusations. As the authorities intensify their pursuit, a proficient sign language interpreter emerges, entrusted with untangling the truth on behalf of a government operative.

The film, which delves into the themes of deception, betrayal, and redemption, received huge acclaim at the Habitat International Film Festival in Delhi.

Talking about the film, Ishwak said, “Berlin is a deeply rooted and authentic film. Aside from the plot and the character arcs, the film's strength lies in its strong cultural, political, and social references beautifully ingrained in the narrative. It’s an ode to Delhi of the '90s, the time when I grew up in the city, making it a very special film for me."

He added, “I can only describe it as a piece of art, and Atul Sabharwal, the writer-director, is a master craftsman who has inspired me to go down the rabbit hole and find my character, Ashok.

"The overwhelmingly positive response at the 16th Habitat Film Festival was a huge plus, as the film was able to take the audience down memory lane and experience the good old city they lived in.|

Produced by Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures, 'Berlin' also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose, Kabir Bedi, and Anupriya Goenka in key roles.

